UP Police recovers mobile phones worth Rs 6 Lakh

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Moradabad Railway police on Tuesday recovered 46 mobile phones worth Rs 6 Lakh from various places in the city.

The mobile phones have been handed over to their owners and cases of theft have been registered in the connection.

One of the owners said he had lost all hopes of recovering the phone but now he is happy that the police made it possible.

"The phones, worth Rs 6 Lakh were recovered from various places. These phones pertained to cases from the past. From now on only an FIR and not complaints, will be registered as far as theft is concerned," said Government Railway Police Moradabad Subhash Chandra Chaubey to ANI.(ANI)