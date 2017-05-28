UP: Rape-accused bailed from jail, returns to haunt his victim

[India], May 28 (ANI): A rape-accused man who was bailed from his prison term for his dastardly crime, went straight to his victim's house after his release and threatened her with dire consequences.

The accused was arrested in 2016 and was granted bail by a court in March this year.

With the accused continuously threatening the family of the victim, she has been shifted to a relative's house in order to escape from the untoward intentions of the man.

Reportedly, the police are also not enquiring into the matter and the family is now requesting the Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath-led Government to do the needful.

However, the police has claimed to have made the required proceedings in this matter and have assured they will take necessary steps regarding the threatening of victim and her family. (ANI)