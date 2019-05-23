UP records over 47 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

[India], May 19 (ANI): An estimated voter turnout of 47.61 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in 13 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in the last phase of elections on Sunday with Maharajganj constituency leading the vote chart, the Election Commission of India (EC) has said.

According to the EC's voter turnout App, Maharajganj witnessed the highest 52.66 per cent voter, while voting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi stood at 46.53 per cent till 5 pm.

The voting figures in other Lok Sabha seats till 5 pm were Mirzapur - 50.35 per cent, Chandauli - 48.61 per cent, Robertsganj - 50.11 per cent, Gorakhpur - 48.17 per cent, Varanasi - 46.53 per cent, Ghazipur - 45.85 per cent, Ghosi - 45.38 per cent, Kushi Nagar 45.39 per cent, Deoria - 49.65 per cent, Bansgaon - 47.99 per cent, Ballia - 42.51 and Salempur - 42. 85.

Polling is currently underway in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh for the last phase of general elections and will continue till 6 pm. In Uttar Pradesh, prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manoj Sinha from Ghazipur and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf. A total of 918 candidates are in the fray in the last phase of seven-phased long polls. The Prime Minister is seeking re-election from Varanasi and is challenged by Ajay Rai of the Congress and Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav. Results of Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23. (ANI)