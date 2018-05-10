UP Relief Commissioner announces compensation to thunderstorm victims

[India] May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that compensation will be provided to those affected by the thunderstorm that hit various districts of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday night.

A team of respective district magistrates has been appointed for the same.

According to Sanjay Kumar, at least sixteen people were killed and over twenty-five got injured in the thunderstorm last night.

"16 people and 22 animals were dead and 25 people have been injured in nine districts due to a thunderstorm in Western UP yesterday. Six houses have been destroyed. I spoke to the respective District Magistrates and asked them to ensure compensation to those affected by this evening," he said.

A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana late Monday night. The high-speed winds hit the national capital and adjoining areas in NCR - including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory. Till date, as many as 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in Uttar Pradesh, where about 73 persons were killed. In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured. (ANI)