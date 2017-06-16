UP: Seven junior engineers of Irrigation Department transferred

[India], June 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday transferred seven junior engineers of Irrigation Department on the grounds of carelessness and irregularities in their work.

The seven engineers transferred are Naresh Pal Sinha, Ravi Prakash Sinha, Raj Kiran Nehra, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal, Sanjay Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led Government had transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Prashant Trivedi has become the new Secretary (Medical and Health), while Anuj Jha has been appointed as the new information director.

Principal Secretary S. P. Goyal was given additional charge of resident commissioner for the state in New Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh Government earlier in April transferred 84 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including 37 District Magistrates. Nine Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers also have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in April, among the 12 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh, state Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed's name also surfaced. Ahmed has been replaced by Sulkhan Singh. Other IPS officers being transferred include Surya Kumar, Jawahar Lal Tripathi, Alok Prasad, Aditya Mishra, Bhavesh Kumar Singh, Vijay Kumar, Daljeet Singh, Alok Singh, Sanjay Singhal and Navneet Sikera. Seven IAS officers have also been transferred. On March 23, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a surprise visit to Lucknow's Hazratganj police station to have an inspection of the place. Following the inspection, Adityanath opined that the police should be people-friendly, thereby ensuring that appropriate action will be taken to maintain law and order in the state. The Chief Minister also came up with the idea of 'anti-Romeo squads' to keep a check on eve-teasing. (ANI)