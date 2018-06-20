UP Shia Waqf Board Chief accorded 'y+' security

[India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has been accorded y+ security by the state government.

The additional security has been given after Rizvi claimed that he had received death threats.

The security has been given on an interim basis till the next meeting of the state security board.

In April, Rizvi had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase his security after certain individuals, reportedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, were arrested by the Delhi Police.

Rizvi told the Prime Minister that he was reportedly on the target of extremists due to his stand on the Ram Mandir issue. In January this year, Rizvi alleged that he had received a threat call on behalf of Dawood after his alleged anti-madrasas statement. (ANI)