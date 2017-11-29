UP shocker! Teen gang-raped by father, brother, uncles for eloping with lover

Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested the father, brother and two uncles of a 17-year-old girl in Dhandheda village of Muzaffarnagar on charges for allegedly gang-raping her for eloping with a man.

The police has arrested all the four accused following the minor girl filed a complaint against them.

The girl had reportedly eloped with a 32-year-old man, who is a father of three children, of the same village.

They had previously eloped twice, in July and later in October. Her family had twice filed an abduction complaint with the police.

For the first time, the man was let off by the police after the girl said she left with him by choice. After the family filed a second case against the man, the girl approached the Allahabad high court on November 2 alleging she was gang-raped by her family members at a nursing home. The girl also claimed that she was forced to miscarry by her family members. The police booked all the four accused under IPC Sections 376D (gang rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), among others. Meanwhile, the girl's mother and sister-in-law have refused the allegation dubbing it baseless.