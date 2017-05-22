UP: SP leader shot dead by unknown assailants

[India], May 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sumer Singh was shot dead by two unknown motorcycle borne assailants last night here.

The incident took place in the Gopalpur area when Singh was returning after attending a wedding party.

A passerby namely Bhuteli Yadav was also injured in the firing and is being treated in the district hospital.

According to the family of the deceased leader, the attackers hailed from the same village.

The culprits fled from the spot after committing the crime and a manhunt has been launched.

A case has been registered in the regard and an investigation is underway. (ANI)