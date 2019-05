[India], May 27 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) team met with an unfortunate accident in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh while travelling for operational purpose.

HC Driver Avneendra Vajpayee died, while five others have been injured.

The STF team was travelling from Lucknow to Kanpur.

The vehicle in which the team was travelling is also in really bad shape. (ANI)