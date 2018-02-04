UP: Spurned lover held for murders

[India], Feb 4 (ANI): A man has admitted to killing two women in a village in Bulandshahr district of Western UP and burning their bodies on Thursday after one of them turned down his marriage proposal.

"The man, named Pushkal, is a B.Tech engineer and was angry with one of the sisters named Shilu as she had refused to marry him," Superintendent of Police (SP) Muniraj told media personnels.

According to the SP, Shilu had called the accused to her home.

"He stayed there for five hours. After Shilu refused to marry him, he murdered her. Shilu's cousin who was in the other room was also murdered," revealed SP Muniraj.

Confessing his crime, Pushkal said, "I have remorse for the whole incident." He added that no one forced him to reveal anything. After murdering the two sisters, Pushkal burnt their bodies. The incident came to light on Thursday evening when two women, who were cousins, aged 22 and 20, were found murdered and burnt in two separate rooms of their house. The deceased's family revealed that the two women were alone in the house at the time of the incident. "My marriage had been fixed for February 18 and my parents had accompanied me to Delhi for preparations. Some of our neighbours rang up about a fire in the house while we were on our way back," said deceased's brother, Rahul Singh. (ANI)