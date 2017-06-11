UP STF arrest three members of gang demanding money from public representatives

[India], June 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested three members of an interstate gang accused of demanding money from Public representatives and officials in the name of fake enquiry.

The culprits were nabbed from Lucknow.

Cash, pre-activated sim cards, government telephone directories of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were also seized.

Eight cases were registered against the gang which also included ones by District Magistrate of Bulandshahr and Rewari.

Property worth Rs. one crore has been identified and Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked. (ANI)