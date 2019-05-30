UP: STF arrests 2 inter-state liquor smugglers

[India], May 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh STF arrested two interstate smugglers last night and seized 300 cartons of illegal liquor from their possession.

The two accused - Ram Kumar Jogi and Naushad were arrested from Lucknow National Highway.

This comes after several deaths were reported in the state due to spurious liquor.

According to police, around 300 cartons of liquor worth Rs 30 lakhs, and Rs. 1780 in cash were recovered from the accused.

On being interrogated, the accused revealed that they were involved in large scale smuggling of liquor from Haryana and Punjab. This was then supplied in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)