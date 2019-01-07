UP: STF busts paper-solver gang, 4 held

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) Field Unit in Prayagraj busted a paper-solver gang and arrested its four members while they were appearing for other candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Examination 2019 on Sunday.

Five Aadhar cards - including two fake, three mobile phones, two ATM cards, a PAN card, two voter ID cards, cash of Rs 66300, a car and six admit cards have been seized from them.

The accused have been identified as Nagendra Singh, Suresh Kumar Yadav, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, and Manohar Kumar Shah.

As per an official statement, concerned officials have been instructed to look into the matter. During interrogation, prime accused Nagendra told the STF that he used to take Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from prospective candidates, and Rs 50,000 was given to the impersonator to take the examination on the candidate's behalf. (ANI)