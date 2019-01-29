UP: Stray cattle still on roads, local authorities again issues notice to build shelters

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Department of Animal Husbandry on Tuesday issued a fresh notice to Uttar Pradesh authorities to build temporary shelters for stray cattle in all the districts of the state.

The order was issued after the local authorities allegedly failed to complete the relocation of stray cattle to shelter homes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered them to complete the task till January 10.

On January 2, the Chief Minister had given the local authorities a week to ensure that all the stray cattle across the state are shifted to shelters accompanied by veterinary care and fences.

The new order has been issued to all the Additional Chief Secretaries, Heads of Mandalis, District Magistrates, DGPs of Police, SSP-SP, Municipal Commissioner, District Panchayats. (ANI)