UP: Students develop water-saving 'smart washbasin'

[India], June 26 (ANI): In a country where most cities are facing a major water crisis, students of a private engineering college here have designed a 'smart washbasin' that can help to conserve water.

The washbasin is designed in such a way that if a tap is leaking, an alert will be sent on a user's mobile phone.

The basin's water can be recycled for bathing, washing utensils or for other purposes.

"Every day, millions of litres of water are wasted because of taps being left open. We have tried tackling this problem with our innovation. Not only will it help in saving water, but also in recycling the used water. This model is designed in such a way that if a tap is leaking an alert will be sent on user's mobile phone. Water which gets wasted can be saved by this," Yash Khanna, one of the students who designed the project, told ANI.

This project, designed by Yash Khanna, Tanuj Tandon and Utkarsh Gupta was selected in the first phase of a Smart India Hackathon- Hardware edition where more than 600 teams participated. The students also won a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 in the India Hackathon- 2018 where more than ten thousand projects were submitted. A major water crisis broke out in Himachal Pradesh, due to which tourism was severely hampered, particularly in Shimla. The crisis even forced schools to be shut down in the hill town. Severe water crisis was also reported from parts of Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)