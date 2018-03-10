UP: Surrendered criminals vow to lead respectable lives

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): Sixteen criminals, who had surrendered before the Uttar Pradesh Police, swore to lead respectable lives and were felicitated on Saturday.

The police also assured these surrendered criminals that they would clean their past record.

Superintendent of police (city) Maan Singh said, "16 criminals who had surrendered have sworn that they will do respectable work for their livelihood and the police will help in eliminating their past record and help in all possible ways."

The incident comes in the wake of the crackdown against criminals in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, two alleged criminals were seen carrying placards in Kairana which said they would not commit any crime in the future. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power last year, has faced criticism over the astounding number of police encounters in the state. (ANI)