UP to introduce Direct Benefit Transfer for fertilizer: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced to introduce Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for fertilizer and chemicals.

He made this announcement after opening six-day 'Zero Investment Natural Agriculture' workshop here, which is being organised by Lok Bharti.

Adityanath said his government favours transferring subsidy amount directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, so that theft by middlemen is curbed.

"We are going to introduce DBT of subsidy for fertilizers and chemicals so that the farmers should spend the money as per their choice on natural farming, bio farming or fertilize and chemical farming," Adityanath said.

He also informed that the DBT system for ration is also being done in the state that curbed theft in the supply chain level. "When the government did survey of ration cards in the state then 30 lakh ration cards were found to be fake. After due survey, the government has allotted 38 lakh new ration cards to the eligible persons. In the urban areas, we have linked Aadhaar with ration cards and given liberty to beneficiaries to purchase ration from the shop of their choice by transferring food subsidy directly into their accounts. This has curbed theft in the supply chain," the Chief Minister said. He said the idea of natural farming on zero investment is very noble. "Agriculture is the biggest contributor in providing employment. If we are able to promote zero investment natural agriculture then it will not only be a revolutionary step for the farmers but also for development of the state," the Chief Minister said. He also expressed desire to link agriculture universities of the state with the zero investment natural farming technique. "There are 75 districts and four agriculture universities in the state. We will link the zero investment natural farming with all four agriculture universities. We have either established Agricultural Science Center in every district or are in the process of establishing them. These agriculture science centres will be very helpful for technique and research of zero investment natural farming," Adityanath said. Talking about the agriculture friendly initiatives of his government, Adityanath said, "In the last 70 years since independence, only 30 soil testing labs were opened in 30 districts. In the last nine years, we have opened 43 soil testing labs." Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and officials of Lok Bharti were also present on the occasion. (ANI)