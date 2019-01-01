UP to levy 'cow welfare cess'

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to levy a 2 per cent 'cow welfare cess' on the excise department, an official said.

Although the love of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for cows has been known since he took charge of the state in March 2017, this decision has outmatched everything else in the past.

At a cabinet meeting presided by him on Tuesday, a proposal was ratified to open cowsheds in all districts, gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations and other local bodies.

An official said that temporary cow sheds (gaushalas) will be opened in all the village, regional, district panchayats, municipalities, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations. Through MNREGA, these cowsheds will be constructed. The government has already sanctioned Rs 100 crore to the local bodies. In every district, both urban and rural areas, a cowshed of minimum 1,000 stray animals will be built and for this the excise department will levy a cess of 2 per cent. This will be called 'cow welfare cess'. The cabinet okayed a proposal to provide financial assistance to police personnel and firemen who are maimed during duty, an official said. Personnel handicapped to an extent of 70-79 per cent will be given Rs 15 lakh and those handicapped between 50-69 per cent will draw Rs 10 lakh. The personnel getting 80-100 per cent disability during duty will be given Rs 20 lakh. In case of death, the widow are entitled to get Rs 40 lakh as per existing rules. The cabinet also cleared a proposal to change the vigilance department sections in 10 sectors - Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Bareilly and Meerut into police stations.