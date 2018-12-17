UP to revive 74 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government will revive 74 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), which were abolished by the previous government, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

He said that this is being done keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as PAC manage law and order in "crucial areas" very effectively. He was speaking at PAC Day celebration in Lucknow.

"Lok Sabha elections are to be held across the nation and in Uttar Pradesh also. PAC manages law and order very easily in the areas, which are considered critical. We have decided to reinstate those Companies and have also started the procedure to float 3 women companies of PAC," said Adityanath.

PAC is an armed police maintained at key locations across the state. It is usually assigned to VIP duty or to maintain order during elections and other big events. (ANI)