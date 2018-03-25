UP: Two criminals, policeman injured in police encounter

[Uttar Pradesh], Mar. 25 (ANI): Two criminals and one sub-inspector of police suffered injuries while exchanging fire in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.

All three of them were sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and now are said to be out of danger.

The incident happened yesterday night when the bike-borne criminals fired upon a police party after being asked to stop for checking.

The goons were identified as Rahees and Javed, who have at least a dozen cases of dacoity and murder registered against them.

During the search, police recovered eight cartridges, one motorcycle and .315 bore rifle from their possession. (ANI)