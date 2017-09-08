UP: Two dead, a dozen injured in a gas cylinder blast in Aligarh

[India], September 8 (ANI): Two people lost their lives, while a dozen were injured in a gas cylinder blast that occurred at a house in Aligarh's Insaan Nagar.

The Additional Municipal Magistrate has confirmed that the accident took place due to the bursting of a gas cylinder at a house in which two people were killed, while more than half a dozen people were injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby district hospital, while a few are being treated at a private hospital.

The incident took place at around 6 a.m. when a loud sound of the blast was heard from Gangaram's house, creating a chaos in the area.

The police immediately reached the spot and began the rescue operation. The investigation into the matter has begun and the rest will be clear after that only, said the Additional Municipal Magistrate.