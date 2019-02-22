UP: Two JeM terrorists arrested in Saharanpur

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Two suspected terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in Saharanpur district of the state.

"Yesterday after inputs two suspected terrorists were caught from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are linked to JeM and both are from Kashmir," said Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told reporters.

One of them identified as Shahnawaz is from Kulgam district and while Aqib hails from Pulwama, he added.

The arrest of the JeM terrorists in Uttar Pradesh comes just over a week after the outfit carried out a ghastly terror attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir in which CRPF personnel were killed. (ANI)