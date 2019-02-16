UP: Unseasonal rain, hailstorms kill 26, CM Yogi announces compensation

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Following the death of 26 people due to unseasonal rain, lightning and hailstorms across the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of deceased, a government spokesperson said.

“26 people died and 5 injured due to the rain, storm, lightning and hailstorms during February 14-15 across Uttar Pradesh. Nine animals have also died,” the spokesperson added.

The chief minister also directed the district magistrates to provide financial help to the people affected due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

The spokesperson further said, “Most of the districts are witnessing unseasonal rain, in some regions hailstorms were also reported. According to the prediction of the weather department, there is a possibility of rain and hailstorms in various districts. Taking this into account, the CM has directed local administration to provide help to affected persons in time.” According to a release of the state’s Public Information and Communication Department, the chief minister also directed the DMs to calculate the crops loss in their respective districts. He also asked them to carry out the survey of affected crops within 48 hours. The release read that those farmers whose crop loss is more than 33 per cent will get the compensation. “If a district does not have finances to help the affected people, in such case the respective DM provide money according to Treasury Rule-27,” the release read. (ANI)