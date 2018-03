[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter with police here on Saturday night.

During the encounter, however, another criminal managed to escape, according to the police.

A motorcycle, Rs. 1 lakh and a pistol were recovered from the wanted criminal.

A policeman also sustained injuries. He was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the absconding criminal. (ANI)