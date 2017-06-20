UP witnessing development under Yogi Govt: PM Modi

[India] June 20, (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the progress of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing development in his rule.

"India is seeing development in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath. Various steps being undertaken by the Yogi government are benefitting the state," the Prime Minister said while addressing media at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University here.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the state government for ensuring electricity supply all districts without any discrimination.

He further expressed happiness to be a part of various development works which are being inaugurated in the state. Adityanath who was also present during the event with Governor Ram Naik said, "Skill development opportunities for the youth remain a priority area for the Uttar Pradesh Government. Prime Minister Modi has always supported the development of state." Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day inaugurated the new campus of Central Drugs Research Institute and a building of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow. The Prime Minister, who arrived Lucknow today, will on June 21 perform yoga along with Adityanath and other participants on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday. (ANI)