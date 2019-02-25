UP: Woman, 2 children found dead under mysterious circumstances in Agra

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): A woman along with her two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a house situated here.

The police along with the neighbours found the bodies lying inside a bathroom of the house.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amit Pathak, said: "We broke open the door to get into the house. We found three bodies lying in a mysterious state. At the time of the incident, the husband was not present in the house."

The three were declared brought dead by the medical centre, police added.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)