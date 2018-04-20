UP: Woman delivers baby on train

[India] April 20 (ANI): A woman has given birth to a baby boy in a train coach in Uttar Pradesh.

Suman Devi, 30, developed severe labour pain at Sitapur Railway Station. Her husband Hari Om approached officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Sitapur for help.

The GRP officials called a doctor, who along with a woman constable converted a coach of the Jan Nayak Express into a makeshift maternity ward on Monday night.

Few women passengers also extended help. Their efforts yielded fruits and Suman gave birth to a baby boy.

Later, the GRP officials arranged an ambulance and shifted Suman and her baby to Sitapur district hospital for further medical care. (ANI)