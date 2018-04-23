UP woman dies due to lack of oxygen at hospital

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): The family of a woman admitted at Kannauj's Medical College hospital, alleged on Monday that she died due to lack of oxygen supply.

Ranjit, son of deceased Rani Devi, told ANI that she was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital late Sunday night but no treatment was provided to her.

"Today morning, she was shifted to the general ward and there also they did not do anything. When she started having trouble breathing, we requested for oxygen supply many times but they did not oblige," he said.

The hospital authorities, however, refuted the allegation and said the woman did not require oxygen supply. "The 80-year-old lady was admitted in serious condition but she did not require oxygen. There is no shortage of oxygen supply at our hospital," CMS Dileep Singh said. (ANI)