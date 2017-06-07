UP: Woman gangraped in moving car, accused at large

In yet another heinous crime against females in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was gangraped in a moving vehicle by three men on Tuesday and was thrown out in unconscious state in Unnao district.

The woman was allegedly abducted by three men near Purva Kotwali area late on Tuesday night.

According to reports, as soon as the city police received the information, they immediately reached the location of the crime.

However, the accused managed to flee from the location after throwing her out from the moving car.

The victim somehow reached the nearby police station, where they recorded her statement. She has been sent for medical examination, and a report is awaited. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the three unknown people. The city police has assured that a probe has been launched into the matter, and that they will try to nab the accused as soon as possible. (ANI)