UP: Woman raped by father, 2 friends

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his 35-year-old daughter along with two others in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

The incident took place on April 15 in Kamalpur area.

The victim filed a police complaint following which the police arrested the father and are on the lookout for the other two.

Additional SP (South) Martand Prakash Singh said, "The woman was raped by the men in Kamlapur area on April 15. The father took his daughter to a fair, where he called up his friend Maan Singh and asked him to join him."

"They then convinced the woman to go to the residence of their friend Meraj. On reaching there, the three locked her up in a room for nearly 18 hours and took turns to rape her," he added. The victim somehow managed to escape and reached home and narrated her ordeal to her mother. (ANI)