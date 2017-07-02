  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. UP: Woman's dead body carried on rickshaw for postmortem

UP: Woman's dead body carried on rickshaw for postmortem

Last Updated: Sun, Jul 02, 2017 18:05 hrs

[India], July 2 (ANI): A dead woman's body was taken to hospital on a rickshaw by the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad for postmortem, here on Sunday.

The body of the woman, who died after being hit by a train, was wrapped in a cloth and the head was heavily bleeding.

Responding to the incident, the investigating policeman said that he is in a lower rank and therefore, carried the dead body on rickshaw.

"The senior officials would know more about it. I am a lower rank employee and that is why, I carried her body on a rickshaw", he added. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features