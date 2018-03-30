UP: Youth thrashed for asking to return borrowed money

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): A group of miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district tied a youth to a tree and thrashed him after he asked them to return his borrowed money.

One accused has been arrested while others are on the run.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media on March 28, where miscreants are seen thrashing the youth with sticks and belts.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and said, "Main accused has been arrested, while four others in video who have been identified are absconding."

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)