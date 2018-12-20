Upendra Kushwaha likely to join 'Mahagathbandhan' today

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) Chief Upendra Kushwaha is likely to make announcement of him joining the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) today, said sources.

The political parties part of the grand alliance are expected to unveil their future plans at a press conference in the national capital. In the same presser Kushwaha would formally join the grand alliance.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil will jointly conduct the press conference.

RLSP chief, Kushwaha recently severed ties with the NDA on December 10. RLSP, a Bihar-based party has three seats in the Lok Sabha. Kushwaha in an exclusive conversation with ANI had asserted that the BJP's "arrogance" and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were the reasons behind him quitting the NDA. On December 19, the RLSP chief dropped the hint that he may join hands with the 'grand alliance' or ally with a third front. In the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the show of unity to orchestrate Mahagathbandhan is underway. The main aim of the grand-alliance is to defeat the BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)