Uphaar tragedy: Delhi Court asks all accused to appear before court

[India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi Court has asked all the accused in the Uphaar tragedy case, to appear before the court for next hearing on August 16 and 18 in the alleged tampering with the evidence related to the case.

The court observed that if any exemption is to be sought on medical grounds, the accused will have to submit the supporting medical reports along with the exemption application.

The court has already reserved its order on the basis of the chargesheet filed by the police on charges made by Neelam Krishnamurthy, who lost her children in the Uphaar tragedy.

Sushil and Gopal Ansal had approached the High Court challenging the charges framed against them for tampering with evidence. The district court earlier had ordered framing of charges against seven accused for abetment of offence, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by public servant and criminal conspiracy. All the accused had denied allegations against them but the court dismissed their petition. Earlier in April, Gopal Ansal surrendered before the Tihar jail authorities after the Supreme Court refused to grant him more time. The apex court also refused Ansal's plea, for more time to surrender and ordered the real estate baron to undergo the rest of his jail term. The apex court directed senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who appeared for Ansal, to ask the real estate baron to complete the rest of his jail term. The apex court sentenced Ansal to one-year jail term on February 9, while, his elder brother Sushil was ordered to skip his prison term citing old age and ill-health. At least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema on June 13, 1997, during the screening of J.P. Dutta's film 'Border'. This court case continued for 20 years. (ANI)