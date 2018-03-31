UPPCL nullifies recruitment exams after detection of irregularities

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): In the wake of an alleged case of a paper leak in the examination to recruit junior engineers to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), the latter invalidated all recruitment examinations held in 2018.

The announcement follows the detection of irregularities in the online recruitment exams by the UP Special Task Force (STF).

Along with the invalidation of exams, Aptech, a private firm which conducted the examination, was black-listed, while two officials of the Electric service commission were suspended following the abnormality.

For the unversed, the recruitment exam to the UPPCL was conducted on February 11 and results were to be announced on February 20. However, a copy of the answer-key of the examination was reportedly circulated on social media a day before the exam. Furthermore, a few candidates who appeared for this exam alleged that a section of their fellow candidates had access to the question paper before the exam began. Following this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an STF probe into the matter, after which a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted. Meanwhile, the state Chief Secretary (Energy) assured that the miscreants will be punished by the law, adding that officials of the UPPCL will be interrogated. Further details are awaited (ANI)