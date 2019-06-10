UPPSC exam 'solvers gang' busted, 6 arrested

[India], May 31 (ANI): The Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested six persons of a 'solvers gang' in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Mandi Council exams.

The exams for the posts of Junior Assistant, Market Supervisor Grade II, Mandi Inspector and Account Clerk were held on Thursday. There are 284 vacancies for these Group C posts.

The exams were held in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareli, Lucknow, Mathura, Muradabad, Mujafarnagar, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi. (ANI)