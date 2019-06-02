UPPSC paper leak case: Yogi accuses Akhilesh of brewing corruption .

[India], June 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed Samajwadi Party and said the syndicate involved in UPPSC paper leak grew under the corrupt regime of former state chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Chief Minister Adityanath told ANI that his government is leaving no stone unturned in curbing the menace of corruption while adding that anybody who will play with the future of youth will be punished.

"The syndicate in UPPSC was the result of the corruption by the previous SP government. There were reports of widespread corruption in the Commission and in the last one week we have taken stringent action against those involved. I have already said that no compromise will be done with the future of youth and those who will play with it will land into jail," said Yogi Adityanath.

"We will not let anyone play with the law. Have made it clear to the heads of all the Commissions that there should be transparency in competitive examination. Want to assure the youth of the state that people who will try to play with their future will be put behind bars," he said. "In the LT grade exam, the contract of publishing the paper was given to a blotted firm. The Examination Controller has been arrested and further investigation is going on. Nobody who is involved will be spared, no matter on which position he is," he added. "This is all waste of the sins of SP government and we are cleaning it," said Adityanath. The Special Task Force on Thursday arrested UPPSC examination controller Anjulata Katiyar for her alleged involvement in leaking the papers of two subjects of LT Grade teacher exam last year. According to police, the UPPSC official has been sent to jail after being produced before a Special Judge (anti-corruption) in Varanasi where she was taken for further questioning by the crime branch on Thursday afternoon. The UP STF on Wednesday arrested Kaushik Kumar, owner of a printing press, which prints question papers for UPPSC, on the charge of leaking the papers of two subjects of LT Grade teacher exam last year. Kar, who printed the 2018 examination papers, printed 50 extra papers that were leaked to the candidates. (ANI)