Uproar after TN governor pats senior journalist on cheek

Last Updated: Wed, Apr 18, 2018 14:54 hrs
Banwarilal Purohit pats Lakshmi Subramanian on the cheek

The photo of journalist Lakshmi Subramanian being patted on the cheek by TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit, which went viral. Image: Lakshmi Subramanian/ Twitter

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who found himself amidst controversy after patting a senior journalist on her cheek without her consent at a press conference at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, apologised on Wednesday.

The apology came following a demand by journalists in the state after Lakshmi Subramanian tweeted a picture in which the governor is seen patting her cheek and expressed her shock at his behaviour.

In a letter to Subramanian, the governor wrote, “…I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter. It was done with affection and to express my appreciation for your performance as a journalist since I was also a member of that profession for about 40 years.”

The incident occurred after a press conference had just concluded when the journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian, who works with the Week, asked the governor a question at the venue of the crowded press conference, when it had almost ended.

The upset journalist tweeted an open letter about what happened.

"Governor Banwarilal Purohit, I am angered and agitated. You didn't answer my questions, but you decided to patronisingly, and without my consent, pat on my cheek as a reply. To you, it might be a mark of appreciation, and a "grandfatherly" gesture, as you replied to several questions during the hour-long press conference on sexual allegations against you. But to me, it was an uninvited gesture as I wanted only answers and not a pat on my cheek.

"He didn't hear me at all. Instead, he patted on my left cheek and got away. It was a crowded press conference, and I was transfixed for a moment by that gesture," she wrote in her open letter.

Calling it unprofessional behavior, the journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian, said it was completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without consent. Tamil Nadu's opposition party, the DMK, said the incident was "unbecoming" of a person holding a Constitutional post. DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted "even if the intention is above suspicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist's personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being."

