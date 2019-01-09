Uproar in Rajya Sabha over the extension of Session

[India] Jan 9 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha witnessed noisy scenes on Wednesday when the House met to consider and pass the quota Bill, seeking 10 per cent reservation for the poor among the general category people.

As the uproar continued in the House since the opposition members were agitated over the extension of the House's sitting by another day without taking them into confidence, the Chair adjourned the House for a short while.

However, the House continued to witness noisy scenes when resumed at 12 noon to take up the proceedings. (ANI)