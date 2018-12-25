UP's Gorakhpur Zoological Park likely to be operational by June 2019

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government is taking measures to make Gorakhpur Zoological Park operational by June next year.

Chief Minister Adityanath, who paid a visit to his hometown to inspect the progress of the zoo project, expressed satisfaction that the construction works were progressing as per the schedule.

"It is a priority project for us. The zoological park will have 35 different species of animals. Nearly 200 types of birds and animals will be in the zoological park," Chief Minister Adityanath told reporters after inspecting the zoo.

Spread in an area of over 212 acre, the Gorakhpur Zoological Park, when operational, will be the largest zoological park in the state. The project was approved in 2010 by the Central Zoo Authority and the Supreme Court during the tenure of then Chief Minister Mayawati. The Chief Minister said that the state government would focus on running an awareness campaign to sensitise the people about maintaining a clean and green environment, and also about different types of plants and animals which are found around. "This type of a zoological park is not there in eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will give a huge impetus to tourism as well. Facilities for the public including entertainment for them will be put in place before the zoo is open for the public," he said. (ANI)