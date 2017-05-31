UPSC 2016 results out, Nandini of Karnataka tops

New Delhi: Nandini K.R. of Karnataka bagged the top rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2016 exams, followed by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and Gopalakrishna Ronanki, at second and third place, a statement from the Commission said.

The written exam for the civil services exam was held in December 2016 followed by interviews for personality test between March and May this year.

A total of 1,099 candidates have been recommended for appointment besides a consolidated Reserve List of 172 candidates.

Results can be accessed on the UPSC website. The marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.