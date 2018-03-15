UPSC aspirant arrested for kidnapping 5-year-old in Delhi to repay loan

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant for kidnapping a five-year-old child from Bhajanpura for ransom.





The 27-year-old civil services aspirant, Asif Saifi, has demanded a ransom of Rs. 20 lakh from the family of the child.





Saifi, claimed to have kidnapped the boy to repay his student loan.





During the course of the investigation, search operations were conducted with the help of locals including Aman Committee members. The CCTV footages were also checked.



After receiving specific leads police arrested the accused Saifi, from near his house in Gautam Budh Nagar's Dadri on Tuesday.

The kidnapper never used his mobile phone and always borrowed it from passers-by on the pretext of an emergency to make ransom calls and kept changing his location.

A case has been registered under relevant Section 363 IPC and the investigation is underway.