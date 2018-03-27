UPSC CDS I 2018 exam results out; here's how to check score card at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) results official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website now, to check their result. The CDS examination was conducted by UPSC on February 4, 2018.

8261 candidates have been shortlisted for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January, 2019 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2019 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February, 2019 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2019 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2019.

The roll numbers of the qualified candidates are available on the official website for the candidates to check. While the admission of these candidates is provisional as for now, they are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them along with self-attested copies thereof, to Army Headquarters, A.G.’s Branch/Rtg./CDSE Entry Section for males and SSC Women Entry Section for women candidates. Here’s how to download your UPSC CDS I results 2018: 1. Open official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) . Open official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) 2. On the homepage, click on the result link . On the homepage, click on the result link 3. An online PDF will open . An online PDF will open 4. Download the results sheet . Download the results sheet 5. Save it or take a print out for further reference . Save it or take a print out for further reference