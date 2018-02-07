UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018 notification out today, registration details at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The official notification for the UPSC civil services exam 2018 will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today on its official website – upsc.gov.in. All interested are advised to note that the selection of the Indian Forest Services has to apply for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The Prelims for Indian Forest Services, IFS are done alongside the Civil Services Prelims. The notification would release with the details of the examination today and updated here. Also note, the application forms would be made available on upsconline.nic.in.

The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

The preliminary test comprises of Paper-I and Paper-II. .

In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with minimum 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in Paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.

UPSC Civil Service exam calendar 2018:

Last date to apply for the exam: March 6

Date of commencement of preliminary exam: June 3

Date of commencement of Civil service main exams: October 1