UPSC civil services prelims: Delhi Metro services to begin from 6 am on Sunday

[India], May 31 (ANI): In a relief to aspirants who will be appearing for the UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2019, services of Delhi Metro will begin from 6 am on Sunday (May 31).

Revenue services will also begin on Phase 3 extensions from 6 am on that day.

The metro lines under Phase 3 are -- Dilshad Garden - Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) of Red Line, Jahangirpuri - Samaypur Badli of Yellow Line, Noida City Centre - Noida Electronic City of Blue Line, Mundka - Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh of Green Line, Badarpur Border - Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) of Violet Line, Majlis Park - Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake - Shiv Vihar of Pink Line and Janak Puri West - Botanical Garden of Magenta Line.

Candidates wishing to avail Metro services can do so from 6 am on Sunday so that they can reach their examination centres on time. Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions. The exam consists of two papers and will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and again from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The prelims is the first level that a candidate needs to qualify for the main examination. (ANI)