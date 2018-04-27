UPSC Civil Services results out, Hyderabad's Anudeep Durishetty tops

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services examinations held in October 2017, with Hyderabad candidate Anudeep Durishetty topping the list.

Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta secured the second and third position respectively.

As many as 980 posts, 54 of which are for reserved categories, in various government departments like the Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services (Group A and Group B) were up for contention in the UPSC examinations.

The examinations were conducted on October 28. (ANI)