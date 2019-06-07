UPSC conducts IAS prelims to fill up 896 vacancies

The preliminary examination for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) is being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) here to fill up 896 vacancies.

The prelim comprises of two papers - Paper 1 which commenced at 9:30 a.m. and Paper 2 which would commence at 2:30 p.m.

The aspirants while speaking to ANI told that Paper 1 was neither easy nor tough and they hope the same for the second paper as well.

Paper 1 comprises of 100 questions based on different subjects like history, geography, Indian economy, Indian polity, art and culture, current affairs and science and technology while Paper 2 is popularly known as CSAT paper. The UPSC Prelims Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper is basically qualifying and its marks are not counted in the merit of the IAS Prelims exam.

The admit card for the exam was released by the commission on its official website on 30 April. It is being held today to fill up 896 vacancies. (ANI)