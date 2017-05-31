UPSC topper Nandini says she is realising her dream now

[India], May 31 (ANI): Nandini K. R. who topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination, 2016 on Wednesday expressed happiness over her feat, while saying that she had worked hard to achieve this outcome.

"This is a very happy moment for me. It was always my target to clear the civil service exams. I have sorted my fullest of efforts so I am realizing my dream now," Nandini told ANI.

Further giving message to the aspiring candidates, Nadini said that one should be confident about oneself and the society should equally support them.

"We should have confidence on ourselves and the society should also give equal opportunity to the women. Whatever field I will be given, I would like to give best in that field," she added. Nandini bagged the first position whereas Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G. Ronanki secured the second and third positions respectively as the UPSC declared the results of civil services (main) examination, 2016 today. Second topper Anmol Sher Singh Bedi gave the credit of the result to his family. "The credit for this goes to my parents. I never expected this thing to happen. This is miracle. I didn't work hard as much as people do. It is kind of luck with minute amount of hard work. I would like to go for Indian Foreign Services(IFS)," Bedi told ANI. According to the result, around 1099 people qualified the UPSC exam including 500 general candidates, 347 OBC candidates, 163 SC candidates and 89 ST candidates. Results of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Central Services, Group 'A' and 'B' have been announced. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. (ANI)