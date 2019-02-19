Upto Sidhu if he wants to explain his Pulwama remark, don't think intent was ant-national: Punjab CM

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday opined that everyone has the right to voice their mind and it is up to Navjot Singh Sidhu to explain his stand on Pulwama attack.

Singh asserted that Sidhu has been a cricketer himself and does not understand defence intricacies and had possibly reacted out of friendly motive. The minister’s intentions were surely not anti-national and he must have got the message.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is facing flak for his recent comment on the Pulwama terror attack, on Monday said he is firm on his stand and reiterated that the country's fight is against terrorism and perpetrators of terror.

"I am firm on my stand. Terrorism will not be tolerated. People who are responsible should be punished so harshly that it acts as deterrence for generations to come," Sidhu told reporters here. Following the terror attack, the Punjab Minister had said that a nation cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists. Speaking to reporters today, Sidhu raked up the 1999 Kandahar incident wherein an Air India flight was hijacked by members of Jaish-e-Mohammed (the perpetrators behind the Pulwama terror attack) and asserted that those responsible should be extradited. "I want to ask who released those involved in the 1999 Kandahar incident? Whose responsibility is it? Our fight is against them. Why should a soldier die? Why can't there be a permanent solution? Terrorism has no community. The issue is not what I am saying - the issue is this (terrorism). Our fight is against those who claimed responsibility (for 1999 attack). It is my fight as well," he said. Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in a terror attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based terror outfit. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)