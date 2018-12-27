Urge Modi govt to provide 33% reservation to women in Parliament: Punjab CM

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday asserted that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has passed a resolution in which they have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.

This response comes after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Captain Amarinder Singh on December 6 to seek support for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

The Biju Janata Dal leaders will be meeting top leaders of seven national and 15 regional parties including Congress, BJP, NCP, TMC, CPI, CPI(M), BSP, AAP, AIADMK, DMK, INLD, JD (S), JD (U), NC, PDP, JMM, RJD, SAD, Shiv Sena, TDP, Samajwadi Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The decision comes after Patnaik held a meeting with senior leaders of his party on December 5. In 2011, the Odisha Government enhanced the reservation for women in Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies to 50 per cent. (ANI)